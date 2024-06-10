Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.20.

Banner Price Performance

BANR opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.18. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $39.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $144.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banner will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,097,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,293,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Banner by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 820,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,947,000 after buying an additional 70,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC boosted its holdings in Banner by 131.1% during the third quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 98,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 56,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

