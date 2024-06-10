Bellevue Group AG Grows Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 83,838 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Bellevue Group AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.13% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $94,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,927,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,703,041,000 after purchasing an additional 516,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,200,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,637,062,000 after purchasing an additional 435,168 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,630,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,593,000 after purchasing an additional 304,629 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,154,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $761,798,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BDX traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.68. 777,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $224.00 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.01.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 83.70%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.73, for a total value of $781,209.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,942.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,597 shares of company stock worth $2,028,786 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

