Bellevue Group AG Has $23.99 Million Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,535,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 16.53% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDTX. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDTX. Wedbush increased their price objective on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

BDTX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.11. 444,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,727. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

