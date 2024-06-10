Bellevue Group AG Has $32.39 Million Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Bellevue Group AG lessened its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,772 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.44% of Globus Medical worth $32,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,245,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $558,339,000 after buying an additional 3,732,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $95,537,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $42,632,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,033,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,327,000 after purchasing an additional 775,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,035,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $51,398,000 after purchasing an additional 566,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMED traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,086. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $67.89.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $606.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 119.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 63,300 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $4,089,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,940,387 over the last ninety days. 18.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

