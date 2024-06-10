Bellevue Group AG Sells 150,452 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,992,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 150,452 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $58,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.15.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. 2,059,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.17. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $191.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

