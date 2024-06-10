Bellevue Group AG Trims Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,108,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267,825 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned about 0.70% of Exelixis worth $50,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Exelixis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Exelixis by 131.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Exelixis by 1.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 644,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,884,000 after buying an additional 58,320 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Exelixis by 0.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 214,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,545. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,789. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EXEL

Exelixis Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.