Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI)

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTAI. Compass Point lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.9 %

FTAI stock opened at $81.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.07. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $27.94 and a 12-month high of $86.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.95.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Insider Activity

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Aviation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Aviation by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 271.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 133,499 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in FTAI Aviation by 13.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 31,233 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

