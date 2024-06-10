Bennett Associates Wealth Management Takes $4.66 Million Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 169,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,000. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises about 4.5% of Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bennett Associates Wealth Management owned 0.29% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RODM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 41,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,745. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.