BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Stake Boosted by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,256 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $58.18. 295,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

