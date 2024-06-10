Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $45,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 351,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after acquiring an additional 71,570 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 348,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $112,518,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 343,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 237,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BIO. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $2.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.44. The stock had a trading volume of 223,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

