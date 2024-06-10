Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biomea Fusion has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of -0.35. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.34.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biomea Fusion will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 49,485 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 61,810 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biomea Fusion by 70.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 233,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 96,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,344,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,536,000 after buying an additional 34,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

