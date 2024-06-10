BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.25 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $69,513.06 or 1.00004582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $863.27 million and $1.25 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010349 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00012299 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.15 or 0.00092283 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 69,550.6441122 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,252,349.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

