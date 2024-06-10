Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Trading 0.9% Higher

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $16.03. 47,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 488,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 38.71%. The business had revenue of $105.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

See Also

