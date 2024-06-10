BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Makes New $12.33 Million Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,325,000. Graphic Packaging comprises approximately 4.5% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth about $3,110,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $883,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,387,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Graphic Packaging by 248.3% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 22,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.07. 1,797,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,579. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.87. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.