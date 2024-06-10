BlackBarn Capital Partners LP Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,000. Barrick Gold makes up 2.3% of BlackBarn Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 63,551,991 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $925,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485,756 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,464,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150,142 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $821,790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,399,480 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $631,228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731,559 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.45. 17,992,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,102,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

