Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Blue Owl Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,997,000. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,600,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,177,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,657 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,030,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,517,000. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $16.69 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 139.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

