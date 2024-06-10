bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.46.
Several analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Shares of BLUE opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.
bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.
