bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $1.72 to $1.68 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $2.31 to $1.02 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLUE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On bluebird bio

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLUE opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.51. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53.

About bluebird bio

(Get Free Report

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.