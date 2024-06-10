BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Upgraded at Hovde Group

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOKF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.10.

Shares of BOKF traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 117,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,445. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $62.42 and a 1 year high of $96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.17.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $806.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,906,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,252,000 after acquiring an additional 221,785 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,361,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 33,602 shares during the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

