Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143,449 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $46,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 31,572.3% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 35,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,005 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 44,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in AT&T by 355.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 10,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.32.

AT&T Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,194,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,948,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

