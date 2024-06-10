Bridgewater Associates LP Has $41.61 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 421.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,758 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $41,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,104,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $826,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $304.72. 1,992,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,708. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.56 and a 200 day moving average of $288.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

