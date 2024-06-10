Bridgewater Associates LP Has $88.61 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,442,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,802 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $88,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $67.09. The stock had a trading volume of 11,972,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,151,552. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.64.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.