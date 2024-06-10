Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 164,323 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,054,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 164,323 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.4% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.24% of CVS Health worth $241,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 435,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,439,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,630,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,196,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $71.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $75.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

