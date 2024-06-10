Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 75,408 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 807,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,408 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.06% of Gilead Sciences worth $65,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 11,592,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301,577. The stock has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

