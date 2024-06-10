Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,138,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 2.21% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $99,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,741,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,217,000 after buying an additional 3,119,929 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3,502.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,801,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,216,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,312 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,594,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,281,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,699,539. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

