Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 152,761 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,546,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,761 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 0.7% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $123,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total value of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,542,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,485,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $95.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

