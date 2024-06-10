Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 25,995 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,995 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 131.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $483.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,226,487. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.38 and a 200 day moving average of $415.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $331.87 and a one year high of $486.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $498.00 to $466.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

