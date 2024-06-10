Broadview Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 38,789 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 50,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FMAT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.44. 23,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,052. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.30. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $509.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

