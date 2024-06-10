Broadview Financial Management LLC Has $649,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Broadview Financial Management LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV remained flat at $73.31 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 61,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,799. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $76.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.51. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

