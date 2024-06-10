Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 764 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Broadview Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,437,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 134,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $89.34. 3,147,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,454,769. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.70 and a 200 day moving average of $80.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.