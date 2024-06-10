Broadview Financial Management LLC Sells 958 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Broadview Financial Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Broadview Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Broadview Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. 978,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.16. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $63.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

