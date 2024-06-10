Brokerages Set Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Target Price at C$49.43

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

Several research firms have commented on AND. TD Securities lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

AND opened at C$39.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.52. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.43 and a 52 week high of C$45.99. The firm has a market cap of C$764.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 10.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

In other Andlauer Healthcare Group news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

