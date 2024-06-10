Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $51.00

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

MUR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE MUR opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.21. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $36.34 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

In related news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $433,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,576.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,861,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,397,000 after purchasing an additional 207,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 164,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,556 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,816,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,637,000 after purchasing an additional 137,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

