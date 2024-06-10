C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $86.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.09 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $100.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 96.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13,682.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,662,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,193 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,486,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,548,000 after buying an additional 2,003,158 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $66,474,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $52,341,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 593,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,286,000 after acquiring an additional 304,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

