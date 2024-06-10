Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Enzi Wealth

Enzi Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Cadence Design Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Enzi Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Enzi Wealth’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $3,334,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 112,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,777,000 after acquiring an additional 21,297 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 767 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.6 %

CDNS traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $296.18. The company had a trading volume of 934,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,451. The company has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $327.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.75 and a 200-day moving average of $289.30.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $6,757,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,778,299. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $310,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,155,986.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $6,757,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,778,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,125 shares of company stock valued at $31,043,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

