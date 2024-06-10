Cadian Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,396,000. US Foods comprises approximately 0.5% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,477,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,341,000 after purchasing an additional 61,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,220,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,002 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,050,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,058,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,026,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,828,000 after purchasing an additional 46,190 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $53.12. 1,794,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,128. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.44. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.66 and a 52 week high of $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on US Foods from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

