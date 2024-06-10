Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 1,952,532 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Cadian Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,478,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,952,532 shares during the period. Pegasystems comprises about 2.9% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 1.77% of Pegasystems worth $72,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pegasystems from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Pegasystems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $48,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,148. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,504 shares of company stock worth $950,634. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Trading Up 1.4 %

Pegasystems stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.51. 442,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,357. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $69.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $330.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

