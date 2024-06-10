Cadian Capital Management LP Sells 423,154 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Cadian Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,151,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 423,154 shares during the period. Varonis Systems comprises approximately 5.7% of Cadian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cadian Capital Management LP owned 2.89% of Varonis Systems worth $142,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 284,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $12,854,863.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452,922 shares in the company, valued at $65,715,662.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,271,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,772. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $114.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.81 million. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

