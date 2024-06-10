Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN) Insider Sells £157,078.95 in Stock

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) insider Jamie M. B. Cayzer-Colvin sold 4,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,545 ($45.42), for a total transaction of £157,078.95 ($201,254.26).

Caledonia Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 3,525 ($45.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 10.12. Caledonia Investments Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3,110 ($39.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,700 ($47.41). The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,539.30 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,467 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,436.68.

Caledonia Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 51.47 ($0.66) dividend. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $18.93. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Caledonia Investments’s payout ratio is presently 2,969.43%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

