Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 20,663 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 114.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,207,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,207,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,043 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,945,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,182,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on XYL. Argus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. 873,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.48. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

