Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $45.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,861. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.70.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.