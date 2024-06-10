Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,227 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.42% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NUSC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 226.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 177,425 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

