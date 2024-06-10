Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,326 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 103.2% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD traded down $4.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $244.39. 29,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.36 and its 200 day moving average is $222.90. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $252.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

