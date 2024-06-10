Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.18 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 268,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:NUHY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $20.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,794. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $21.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.91.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

