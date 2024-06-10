Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.24 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,651 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 4,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,879. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.58 and a fifty-two week high of $89.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

