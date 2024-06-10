Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $124.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

