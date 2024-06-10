Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.80 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $25.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $26.00) on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.98.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PWSC

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 5.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $184.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PowerSchool will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at $44,435,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $317,620.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,141,451 shares in the company, valued at $44,435,108.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $67,827.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,198.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,103 shares of company stock worth $7,499,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Covestor Ltd grew its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in PowerSchool by 111.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in PowerSchool by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.