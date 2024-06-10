Cardano Price Down 6% This Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, Cardano has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $15.43 billion and $524.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,583.00 or 0.05264126 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00046566 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00014500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015766 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,952,989,919 coins and its circulating supply is 35,716,640,898 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.