Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,315,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,690 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies comprises approximately 3.8% of Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned approximately 2.69% of Carlisle Companies worth $410,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after buying an additional 198,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after purchasing an additional 90,597 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4,974.6% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 85,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,037,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:CSL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $408.88. 341,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,209. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $231.76 and a twelve month high of $430.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.79.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Further Reading

