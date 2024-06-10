Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 60,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $6,308,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,597,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,961,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Carvana Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Carvana stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.92. 4,356,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,706,642. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39 and a beta of 3.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.39. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $129.00.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,756,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,696,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
