CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Ronald M. Shaich Sells 1,231,979 Shares of Stock

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,231,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.25, for a total value of $107,490,167.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $85.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion and a PE ratio of 207.41. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $96.93.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.02 million. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of CAVA Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,926,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,937,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 172.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.